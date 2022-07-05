Man fires shots at woman’s car after she cut him off, sparking argument on highway in Allen Park

Editor's note: This story has been updated after previously stating that the man cut the woman off.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – A man fired shots at a woman’s car after she cut him off on the highway, sparking an argument between the two drivers in Allen Park, officials said.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Monday (July 4) in the area of I-94 and M-39, according to authorities.

Police said they spoke to a woman who cut another driver off while she was heading north on M-39 and getting onto the ramp to westbound I-94.

Both drivers started to argue with each other, authorities said. While the man was driving behind the woman’s car, she saw him stick his arm out the window, according to officials.

Police said the woman heard gunshots, but never saw a gun. One of her car’s tires was damaged, officials said.

Troopers said they found bullet fragments in the tire. They continue to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the event should call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.