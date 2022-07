Guitarist Carlos Santana of Santana performs on stage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 17, 2022 in Chula Vista, California.

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Carlos Santana collapsed on stage Tuesday while performing at the Pine Knob Music Theater in Clarkston, officials say.

Officials say medical personnel went on stage around 10 p.m. Tuesday (July 5) to attend to the 74-year-old guitarist.

They asked fans in attendance to pray for Santana, who is receiving serious medical attention.

No further information about Santana’s condition has been revealed.