Carlos Santana ‘doing well’ after collapsing due to heat exhaustion, dehydration at Pine Knob

‘Forgot to eat and drink water, so I dehydrated and passed out,’ guitarists says

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Guitarist Carlos Santana of Santana performs on stage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 17, 2022 in Chula Vista, California. (Daniel Knighton, 2022 Getty Images)

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana is “doing well” after he collapsed on stage Tuesday night during a performance at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston.

Santana was taken off stage after 10 p.m. Tuesday (July 5) in the middle of a concert at the outdoor theater. He waved to the crowd, but fans were still anxious for an update on his health.

On Santana’s official Facebook page, his manager said the 74-year-old was overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during the show.

Santana was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston and is “doing well,” his manager said.

His show with Earth, Wind & Fire, which was scheduled for Wednesday at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, has been postponed.

“To one and all, thank you for your precious prayers,” Santana wrote on the page. “Cindy and I, we are good, just taking it easy. Forgot to eat and drink water, so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all.”

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

