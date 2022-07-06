72º

Detroit police searching for missing 71-year-old woman

Harkless was last seen on July 5, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Missing Denise Harkless (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 71-year-old man who was last seen on July 5, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

Denise Harkless reportedly left her residency and did not return home located in the 7100 block of West Outer Drive.

DetailsDenise Harkless
Age71
Height5′1″
Weight200 lbs
HairBurgundy wig
EyesBrown
ClothesGreen, purple and pink dress with white and pink shoes

Harkless’ caregiver told police Harkless has Bipolar, Schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 8th precinct at 313-596-5801

