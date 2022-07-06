Detroit police searching for missing 71-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 71-year-old man who was last seen on July 5, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.
Denise Harkless reportedly left her residency and did not return home located in the 7100 block of West Outer Drive.
|Details
|Denise Harkless
|Age
|71
|Height
|5′1″
|Weight
|200 lbs
|Hair
|Burgundy wig
|Eyes
|Brown
|Clothes
|Green, purple and pink dress with white and pink shoes
Harkless’ caregiver told police Harkless has Bipolar, Schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease and dementia.
Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 8th precinct at 313-596-5801
