What to know about the 2022 Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk

A crowd of about 21,000 people showed up for the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

ST. IGNANCE, Mich. – The Mackinac Bridge Authority has announced that the annual bridge walk will take place on September 5, starting at 7 a.m.

According to the event organizers, there is no fee or registration for those wanting to participate in the walk. No one will be allowed to participate in the walk passed 11:30 a.m. Officials state that the walk’s average completion time is about two hours.

The walk will begin on both sides of the bridge. The Mackinac Bridge Authority wants walkers to note that there will be no bus transportation across the bridge and that those participating will need to arrange their transportation before the bridge opens to the general public at noon.

Those participating will receive a numbered bridge walk certificate at the end of their walk.

Ad

According to the event details, strollers and wheelchairs are allowed during the walk.

The bridge will not have any restrooms available during the walk. There will be porter potties in Mackinac City and St. Ignace.

Below is a list of items that are prohibited.

Signs

Banners

Umbrellas

Bicycles

Roller Skates

Skateboards

Wagons and similar types of devices

No animals are allowed, with the expectation of working service dogs.

Click here for more information on the Annual Bridge Walk.