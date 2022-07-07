10-year-old boy dies after falling from floating play structure at Camp Dearborn, police say

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 10-year-old boy died Wednesday night after falling from a floating play structure at Camp Dearborn, police said.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday (July 6) in the beach area of Camp Dearborn, which is located in Milford Township, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police troopers said they received reports about a child who wasn’t breathing at the beach. The 10-year-old boy had been playing on a floating structure in the middle of the main lake when he fell, officials said.

Troopers said the child was unresponsive when they arrived. Milford firefighters took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but he later died, they said.

Police said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, but this appears to have been a tragic accident.