Driver ‘deliberately’ hit landscaper, pinned him against Southfield home over quote, officials say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A landscaper was hospitalized Tuesday after being hit and pinned against a home by a car while on the job in Southfield in what police are calling a “deliberate and intentional” attack.

A 32-year-old man was working for Jasman Landscaping Tuesday morning at a home on Hilton Street near 10 Mile Road in Southfield when he was struck by a car and subsequently attacked. The woman driving the vehicle, a Volvo sedan, was reportedly upset over not receiving a quote.

The female driver struck the man and pinned him against the brick wall of a nearby home, witnesses said.

“She chased him down with a car, went up the driveway, ran after him with the car, and pinned him against the house and a car,” an anonymous woman said.

It is currently unclear what circumstances led to the 50-year-old woman from Dearborn Heights flooring it and running over the worker.

Three workers from Jasman Landscaping were weed whacking when the Volvo started speeding toward them with an angry driver behind the wheel. Apparently, the woman inside the vehicle started calling the landscapers racist.

But the woman wasn’t satisfied after the worker was pinned and trapped against the home.

“She crawled out (of the car) and started pulling his hair, and then the cops came and dragged her off of him,” the anonymous woman said.

The driver even had a few curse words for the officers as she was taken into custody. Southfield Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley says it’s a set of events they don’t even fully understand themselves.

“We don’t know why,” Huguley said. “It appears to be unprovoked, but it’s definitely deliberate and intentional. The victim has been taken to the local hospital. He’s listed in stable condition.”

The landscaper is believed to have a fractured pelvis.