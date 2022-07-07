Morning 4: Wife of killed Detroit police officer says he was a ‘great dad’ -- and more news

Detroit police officer Loren Courts was fatally shot while responding to a scene on July 6, 2022. He is pictured here with his 9-year-old daughter (left) and 15-year-old son (right). Photos provided by Kristine Courts.

Wife of killed Detroit officer: ‘He loved being a police officer. But he also loved being a dad’

The wife of a Detroit police officer killed in the line of duty Wednesday night says her best friend is gone.

Detroit police officer Loren Courts was fatally shot on Wednesday, July 6, after responding to 911 calls of a shooting near Joy Road and Marlowe Street. Courts was hit by gunfire.

Loren Courts’ wife, Kristine Courts, said she rushed to Sinai Grace Hospital where her husband was taken, but he had already died from his injuries.

GOP candidate for Michigan gov. Ryan Kelley to be arraigned on federal Jan. 6 charges

Republican candidate for Michigan governor Ryan Kelley is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning on federal charges connected to his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Kelley was arrested by the FBI on June 9 and charged for participating in the deadly Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C. He is set to be arraigned virtually with the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., at 10 a.m. on July 7.

10-year-old boy dies after falling from floating play structure at Camp Dearborn, police say

A 10-year-old boy died Wednesday night after falling from a floating play structure at Camp Dearborn, police said.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday (July 6) in the beach area of Camp Dearborn, which is located in Milford Township.

Widow unable to receive husband’s pension because Wayne County Morgue has not sent death certificate

A veteran is unable to receive her late husband’s pension because she has not received his death certificate from the Wayne County Morgue. He died seven months ago.

This is just one item on a long list of issues connected to the Wayne County Morgue.

