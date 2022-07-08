Dearborn man headbutts 1 officer, assaults 2 others during traffic stop, police say; 4 arrested

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Dearborn man headbutted an officer, causing a concussion, and then assaulted two more officers during a traffic stop before he and three other people were arrested, authorities said.

Traffic stop

Dearborn Heights police said they received a call around 5:50 p.m. Monday (July 4) about customer trouble at a business in the 23000 block of Ford Road.

The caller told police that four men were threatening employees and referencing the possession of a gun.

Dearborn Heights officers said they saw the men in a vehicle as it left the business, so they conducted a traffic stop. Since there were allegations of a firearm being involved, police told the four people inside the vehicle to show their hands, according to authorities.

Officials said the men responded by yelling obscenities and refusing commands.

Eventually, three of the four people exited the vehicle and walked around, police said.

The driver refused to get out and had to be physically removed from the vehicle, authorities said. While he was being removed, he received a cut on his head, according to officials.

Officers assaulted

Dearborn Heights police said Hassan Hamadi, 24, of Dearborn, was one of the occupants in the vehicle. At one point, he headbutted an officer, causing that officer to require stitches in his head. The officer also has a concussion from the attack, authorities said.

Hamadi resisted arrest and assaulted two other officers, police said. He was placed into custody after police used a Taser on him, they said.

A black CO2 pistol resembling a semi-automatic handgun was found in the vehicle, according to authorities.

All four occupants of the vehicle were arrested, officials said.

The officer who was headbutted is at home recovering from his injuries, the department said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital to have the cut on his head treated.

Charges

Hamadi was charged with assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer causing injury and two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. The first charge is a four-year felony, and the other two charges are two-year felonies.

Hamadi was arraigned Wednesday (July 6) and given a $25,000 bond, no 10%.

The other three people from the vehicle were issued citations and released after being booked, authorities said.

A 30-year-old Dearborn man and a 32-year-old Dearborn man were issued citations for disorderly conduct and hindering a police officer.

A 30-year-old Detroit man was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.