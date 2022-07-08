71º

Local News

Traffic Update: SB I-75 reopened at Clay following police situation

Tags: Traffic, Roads, Freeway, Detroit, Michigan

DETROIT – All southbound lanes of I-75 are back open at Clay after a police investigation.

MDOT listed the incident as ‘other’ but several police cars could be seen in the area.

The incident was first reported at 12:36 a.m. Friday.

