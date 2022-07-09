76º

Local News

Vehicle strikes United States Postal Service office in Grosse Pointe Farms

No serious injuries have been reported, officials say

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Grosse Pointe Farms, Grosse Pointe, Metro Detroit, Detroit, Post Office, United States Postal Serivce, Local, Local News
Car strikes post office in Grosse Pointe Farms (Grosse Pointe Farms Department of Public Safety)

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – A vehicle struck a postal building on Detroit’s east side on Saturday morning.

Officials say that the accident occurred on Mack and East Warren Avenues.

There have been no serious injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter