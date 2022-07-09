Vehicle strikes United States Postal Service office in Grosse Pointe Farms

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – A vehicle struck a postal building on Detroit’s east side on Saturday morning.
Officials say that the accident occurred on Mack and East Warren Avenues.
There have been no serious injuries reported.
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – A vehicle struck a postal building on Detroit’s east side on Saturday morning.
Officials say that the accident occurred on Mack and East Warren Avenues.
There have been no serious injuries reported.
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.