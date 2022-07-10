Community reacts after 2 children are shot in Detroit on Sunday

One of the shootings was fatal.

It was a busy Sunday for the Detroit Police Department after two children were victimized in separate shootings, one of which was fatal.

“That’s wild,” said Christopher Felder, who leaves nearby. “That’s a whole bunch. All of this I’m one day. Man.”

Delaine Hoilfield also lives nearby and reacted to the shootings.

“These shootings of our children in the community, it’s just a lot and it’s hurtful to see our young boys and getting killed out here in the street,” Hoilfield said.

The first shooting involved a 14-year-old girl, who died during a shooting at Riverfront Towers in an apartment full of teenagers at 4:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

“We had six males in a house, three females. There was some gun play messing with a gun and the gun goes off. The 14-year-old tragically lost her life,” said Detroit Police Department Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald. "

According Fitzgerald, the boys inside took off after realizing what happened. Fast forward to a few hours later to 2:20 Sunday afternoon, a 12-year-old is shot by his 14-year-old brother only nine miles away.

Apparently, the brothers were pushing a go cart when they claim to have spotted a wild dog.

In response, the 14-year-old pulled out and UZI and accidentally shot his younger brother instead. Shell casings were still on the ground.

“Senseless,” Fitzgerald said. “Not sure why a 14 or a 12-year-old would have an Uzi style weapon in their possession for any reason.”

The 12-year-old was shot in the ankle and is now in stable condition.

But, with so much violence going on not only in the city, but the entire country as well, this is just another example of how firearms continue to remain a hot topic.

In this instance, it’s the parents that may potentially be facing charges for how the kids got their hands on a Uzi in the first place.

“It’s just the fact that he had it,” Fitzgerald said. “He had that in his possession from someone. We know he didn’t go to the store and but it. Somebody gave it to him.”

Police said they can’t find the dog that the boys supposedly spotted.

“The good question is where these teens are getting this weapons from and how they’re getting access to them,” Hoilfield said. “Because it seems like the parents are never there to know what their children are doing and who they’re hanging around.”