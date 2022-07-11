Detroit police searching for missing 11-year-old girl who left home without her parent’s permission

DETROIT – Police are looking for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen on July 4 around 12 a.m.
Mei’ya Casey reportedly left her home, located in the 18300 block of Margareta Street, without permission and didn’t return home.
|Details
|Mei’ya Casey
|Age
|11
|Height
|5′3″
|Weight
|140 lbs
|Hair
|Black in a bun
|Eyes
|Brown
|Clothes
|Gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black ‘Air Force 1′ shoes, multi-colored scarf and red book bag.
Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 6th precinct at 313-596-5601.
Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage