Detroit police searching for missing 11-year-old girl who left home without her parent’s permission

DETROIT – Police are looking for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen on July 4 around 12 a.m.

Mei’ya Casey reportedly left her home, located in the 18300 block of Margareta Street, without permission and didn’t return home.

Details Mei’ya Casey Age 11 Height 5′3″ Weight 140 lbs Hair Black in a bun Eyes Brown Clothes Gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black ‘Air Force 1′ shoes, multi-colored scarf and red book bag.

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 6th precinct at 313-596-5601.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage