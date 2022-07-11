86º

Detroit police searching for missing 11-year-old girl who left home without her parent’s permission

Casey was last seen on July 4, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Missing Mei'ya Casey (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen on July 4 around 12 a.m.

Mei’ya Casey reportedly left her home, located in the 18300 block of Margareta Street, without permission and didn’t return home.

DetailsMei’ya Casey
Age11
Height5′3″
Weight140 lbs
HairBlack in a bun
EyesBrown
ClothesGray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black ‘Air Force 1′ shoes, multi-colored scarf and red book bag.

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 6th precinct at 313-596-5601.

