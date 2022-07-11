Detroit police searching for missing 67-year-old woman who wandered from home care facility

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 67-year-old woman who was last seen on July 10, 2022 at 8:35 p.m.

Amanda Cooley reportedly left a home care facility located in the 300 block of East Grand Boulevard and did not return.

Details Amanda Cooley Age 67 Height 5′4″ Weight 120 lbs Hair Black Eyes Blue Clothes N/A

The home care facility director told police that Cooley has Schizophrenia.

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 7th precinct at 313-596-5701.

