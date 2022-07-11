Detroit police searching for missing 67-year-old woman who wandered from home care facility

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 67-year-old woman who was last seen on July 10, 2022 at 8:35 p.m.
Amanda Cooley reportedly left a home care facility located in the 300 block of East Grand Boulevard and did not return.
|Details
|Amanda Cooley
|Age
|67
|Height
|5′4″
|Weight
|120 lbs
|Hair
|Black
|Eyes
|Blue
|Clothes
|N/A
The home care facility director told police that Cooley has Schizophrenia.
Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 7th precinct at 313-596-5701.
