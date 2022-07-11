83º

Detroit police searching for missing 67-year-old woman who wandered from home care facility

Cooley was last seen on July 10, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Missing Amanda Cooley (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 67-year-old woman who was last seen on July 10, 2022 at 8:35 p.m.

Amanda Cooley reportedly left a home care facility located in the 300 block of East Grand Boulevard and did not return.

DetailsAmanda Cooley
Age67
Height5′4″
Weight120 lbs
HairBlack
EyesBlue
ClothesN/A

The home care facility director told police that Cooley has Schizophrenia.

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 7th precinct at 313-596-5701.

