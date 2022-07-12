Police, family plead for help finding retired Detroit officer

Stephon Hodo hasn't been seen in weeks. The retired Detroit police officer has been missing ever since his car, and his assault rifle was used by somebody else in multiple crimes.

DETROIT – Stephon Hodo hasn’t been seen in weeks.

The retired Detroit police officer has been missing ever since his car, and his assault rifle was used by somebody else in multiple crimes.

“For the last two weeks, the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Missing Person’s has been looking for our brother in blue,” said Detroit Police Captain Sinea Russell.

Hodo has been missing since at least June 30, officials say.

“If anyone knows anything or has seen him, I just ask that you come forward and call Crime Stoppers,” said Stephon Hodo’s mother, Karen Hodo. “We love him, and we miss him. I wish somebody would come forward. Thank you.”

Thirteen days ago, a man was caught on camera firing shots into a Detroit home, not once but twice.

Ad

Read: Man fires assault rifle into home on Detroit’s west side

Police say he was using a weapon that belonged to Hodo. The gunman also was driving Hodo’s car.

Police say there were signs of a struggle at Hodo’s home, but no sign of him for nearly two weeks now.

Hodo’s car is a 2007 Black Lexus.

The man seen in the video player above was driving Hodo’s car.

Police say that if you have seen Hodo’s car before June 30 on the east of the west side of Detroit, they would like to hear from you.

There is a $2,500 reward being offered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.