Man fires assault rifle into home on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A wild scene was caught on camera on Detroit’s west side. The video went viral as it showed a man opening fire on a home.

It happened Thursday (June 30) on Ferguson Street, and a manhunt stretched on into the night.

Police ended up getting their guy, but it was after a wild chase involving two separate shootings at the same house, a stolen car with weapons inside, and they are still looking for a former Detroit police officer.

The wild video was posted on Metro Detroit News’s Instagram page, and it’s going viral. It has been viewed more than a combined 280 thousand times.

The man hopped out of his car and fired directly into a home off Ferguson Street.

According to Detroit police, the man seen in the video player above shot up the home twice on Thursday.

The first happened around 11:15 a.m. and then returned later that afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

The man is seen in another video dancing around with the rifle in the street. At one point, he was propping it up on the roof of a car.

But that time, a man inside the home was waiting. He fired back but was shot in the finger.

The shooter ran off, which is where things escalated even more.

“During that time, we found a vehicle that he had taken without his permission, and we found a couple of weapons as well,” said Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

The stolen car belonged to a former police officer, officials say.

“The suspect we took into custody last night is a neighbor with our retired police officer, so we have that car with our suspect, and we’re still looking for our former officer,” Fitzgerald said.

Police eventually captured the shooter, and viral infrared camera video from the air showed officers chasing and eventually arresting him Thursday night around 11 p.m. near Schaefer Highway and Tireman Avenue.

But the investigation is still ongoing, and police are asking for any help they can.

“It’s scary,” Fitzgerald said. “Like I said, this is an individual just terrorizing a neighborhood, and I can tell you right now we have no idea why.”

Officials are still looking for former Detroit police officer Stefon Hodo whose photo is seen in the video player above. DPD says they’re concerned that he may be somehow wrapped up in the situation, and they’re concerned for his safety.

You’re asked to call the Detroit Police Department if you know of his whereabouts.