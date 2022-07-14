Police have found the body of missing retired Detroit officer, sources say

Police believe they have found the body of a missing retired Detroit police officer, according to sources.

DETROIT – Police have found the body of a missing retired Detroit police officer, sources confirm to Local 4.

Stephen Hodo had been missing since at least June 30, according to officials. His body was found Thursday (July 14) in a small wooded area at Stoepel Park at Outer Drive and Auburn Street.

Hodo’s home is located just blocks from the area where his body was found.

Late last month, his neighbor was caught on camera firing a gun that belonged to Hodo into a home on Ferguson Street. The neighbor was allegedly later caught with Hodo’s guns and driving Hodo’s black sedan.

“We’re gonna let the medical examiner do their evaluation and see if we can identify the body that we found. Sadly, a lot of things are pointing to that may in fact be our retired police officer,” Detroit police Chief James White said. “Very tragic week for the Detroit Police Department, keep us in your prayers.”

Officers who first arrived at the scene and discovered the body could not determine the cause of death. The situation is still under investigation.