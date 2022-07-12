Tornado touched down for 9 minutes overnight, moving from Fenton area to Holly Township, NWS says

The radar during a tornado warning that was issued around 11:335 p.m. July 11, 2022.

FENTON, Mich. – The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down for nine minutes overnight, moving from the Fenton area to Holly Township.

Officials said the tornado had maximum winds of 65 mph. It developed over or along the shoreline of eastern Lake Fenton, they said.

It touched down at 11:33 p.m. in the Fenton area and moved east-southeast for 7.5 miles, according to the National Weather Service. Officials said it was 40 yards wide at its widest.

The tornado lifted off the ground at 11:42 p.m. in Oakland County, according to the NWS.

Large tree limbs fell on a home on Pine Street near the lake, authorities said. A second-story dormer and a portion of the roof were damaged, they said.

Ad

Further tree damage along the path of the tornado was “sparse and sporadic” until the peak damage in the backyard of a home on Addis Road in Holly, according to officials. About 12 trees were significantly damaged, they said.

Some vinyl siding panels and a pergola were damaged at the home on Addis Road, officials said.

A barn further down the road lost part of its metal roof, according to the NWS.

A tornado warning was issued around 11:35 p.m. Monday for parts of Genesee and Oakland counties after officials reported a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado had been located near Fenton at 11:33 p.m.

The warning expired at midnight. It was sparked by a radar-indicated rotation, NWS officials said.