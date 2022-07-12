Photos: Damage from tornado that touched down in Fenton area, traveled to Holly Township

Images from the aftermath of a July 11, 2022, tornado that caused damage in the Fenton and Holly Township areas.

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A tornado touched down in the Fenton area overnight and left a trail of damage as it traveled to Holly Township.

Officials with the National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado touched down at 11:33 p.m. Monday (July 11) in the Fenton area, damaged trees on Pine Street near Lake Fenton, and then traveled to Addis Road in Holly Township. That’s where it lifted off the ground at 11:42 p.m., officials said.

Tree limbs fell on a home in the Pine Street area, damaging a second-story dormer and part of the roof, according to the NWS.

The peak damage was reported in the backyard of a home on Addis Road, where about 12 trees were significantly damaged, officials said. Some vinyl siding panels and a pergola were damaged at the home.

A barn down the road lost part of its metal roof, NWS officials reported.

Further damage along the path was “sparse and sporadic,” officials said.

You can see several photos of the storm damage below, courtesy of NBC affiliate WEYI.

A home damaged during a July 11, 2022, tornado in the Fenton and Holly Township areas. (WEYI)

A downed telephone pole after a July 11, 2022, tornado in the Fenton and Holly Township areas. (WEYI)

The roof of a home after a July 11, 2022, tornado in the Fenton and Holly Township areas. (WEYI)

A satellite dish thrown to the ground during a July 11, 2022, tornado that left damage in the Fenton and Holly Township areas. (WEYI)

Trees that fell on a home during a July 11, 2022, tornado in the Fenton and Holly Township areas. (WEYI)

Tree damage from a July 11, 2022, tornado in the Fenton and Holly Township areas. (WEYI)