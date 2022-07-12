Tornado warning issued for parts of Oakland, Genesee counties until midnight

DETROIT – A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Oakland and Genesee counties until midnight.

The national weather service issued the warning around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Northwestern Oakland County and southeastern Genesee County are the areas impacted by this warning.

TORNADO WARNING issued by ⁦@NWSDetroit⁩ until 12:00am for the part of Genesee and Oakland Counties inside the RED polygon. Take cover immediately if you are inside the red polygon. ⁦@Local4News⁩ ⁦@Local4Casters⁩ pic.twitter.com/9YR4H23pS2 — Paul Gross (@PGLocal4) July 12, 2022

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Fenton at 11:33 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

This was a radar indicated rotation, NWS reports.

Other weather alerts

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for Lapeer and Oakland counties until 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, and for Genesee County until midnight.