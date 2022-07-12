Waterford police are looking for 2 suspects involved in making purchases with stolen credit cards

WATERFORD TWP, Mich. – Officials need help to identify two women involved with using stolen credit cards to make purchases around Metro Detroit.
The suspect’s descriptions are below. Police note that suspect one was driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox
|Suspect #1
|Description
|Hair
|Brown
|Height
|5′3″
|Weight
|150 lbs
|Tattoo
|Outside ankle
|Suspect #2
|Description
|Hair
|Long Blonde Hair
|Height
|5′5″
|Weight
|200 lbs
If anyone has any information regarding the suspects, call Waterford Police’s Detective Mamola at (248) 618-6193. If you want to leave a tip anonymously, call 248-674-COPS.