Waterford police are looking for 2 suspects involved in making purchases with stolen credit cards

Suspects were driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox, officials say

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Waterford Twp stolen credit card suspects (Waterford Police Department)

WATERFORD TWP, Mich. – Officials need help to identify two women involved with using stolen credit cards to make purchases around Metro Detroit.

The suspect’s descriptions are below. Police note that suspect one was driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox

Suspect #1Description
HairBrown
Height5′3″
Weight150 lbs
TattooOutside ankle
Suspect #2Description
HairLong Blonde Hair
Height5′5″
Weight200 lbs
Waterford Twp stolen credit cards (Waterford Police Department)

If anyone has any information regarding the suspects, call Waterford Police’s Detective Mamola at (248) 618-6193. If you want to leave a tip anonymously, call 248-674-COPS.

