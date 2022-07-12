Waterford police are looking for 2 suspects involved in making purchases with stolen credit cards

WATERFORD TWP, Mich. – Officials need help to identify two women involved with using stolen credit cards to make purchases around Metro Detroit.

The suspect’s descriptions are below. Police note that suspect one was driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox

Suspect #1 Description Hair Brown Height 5′3″ Weight 150 lbs Tattoo Outside ankle

Suspect #2 Description Hair Long Blonde Hair Height 5′5″ Weight 200 lbs

Waterford Twp stolen credit cards (Waterford Police Department)

If anyone has any information regarding the suspects, call Waterford Police’s Detective Mamola at (248) 618-6193. If you want to leave a tip anonymously, call 248-674-COPS.