32-year-old man killed when car crashes into woods, catches fire in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 32-year-old man was killed when his car went off the roadway, crashed into the woods, and caught fire in Bloomfield Township, police said.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (July 12) in the area of the southbound I-75 ramp to westbound Square Lake Road, near Opdyke Road, according to authorities.

Police and firefighters said when they got to the scene, they found a burning vehicle in the wooded area with the engine running and the accelerator still pressed.

A 32-year-old man was found dead in the driver’s seat, officials said. Nobody else was inside the car, they said.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-433-7769.