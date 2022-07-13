Detroit makes ‘World’s 50 Greatest Places’ list

Over the years, the City of Detroit has been on the kind of national list a city doesn’t want to be on, but Monday night, Time Magazine is naming Detroit one of the World’s Greatest Places to visit this year. The city made Time Magazine’s “World’s 50 Greatest Places” list, which ranked the top 50 international destinations to explore.

DETROIT – Over the years, the City of Detroit has been on the kind of national list a city doesn’t want to be on, but Monday night, Time Magazine is naming Detroit one of the World’s Greatest Places to visit this year.

The city made Time Magazine’s “World’s 50 Greatest Places” list, which ranked the top 50 international destinations to explore.

In the United States, time is recommending the hip west coast centers of Portland, Oregon, and San Francisco, the Florida coastal cool of Miami, and Michigan’s “Comeback City” Detroit.

The winter skiing destination Park City, Utah, also gets a nod.

This is an excellent example of how Detroit is different.

A few years ago, the area outside Detroit City Hall had six road lanes. Now it’s a green space, a park, a lunch destination, and on many evenings, a dance party.

Ad

“Come to Detroit and enjoy date night,” said Detroiter Andrea Thompson. Salsa! Yeahhhhh!”

We know Detroiters love and appreciate their city, but now Time Magazine has co-signed, anointing Detroit among 2022′s World’s Greatest Places.

“No, it’s not surprising to me,” Thompson said. “Detroit is a wonderful city to live in. It’s a wonderful city to work in and a wonderful city to play in.”

Detroit’s newfound glory (as Time Magazine calls it) notes its progress and what’s to come.

New restaurants like Midnight Temple and Basan are set to open, coupled with places to stay like the Cambria Hotel.

“I love the water,” said Detroiter Melinda Maxwell. “And I love to eat. The food is amazing. We’re trying to go to all different restaurants every week.”

“Pontchartrain, the hotel on Griswold Street, there’s nothing like staying there, and at night when you turn your lights off and the lights from Cobo shine into your room, and you’re overlooking the riverfront, nothing compares to it,” said Earka from Detroit.

Ad

“Detroit is a place where everybody wants to be,” said Detroiter Terence Thompson.

“It’s such a validation of the things worth saying, which is that Detroit’s an amazing place,” said President and CEO of Visit Detroit Claude Molinari.

Molinari says recognition like this and overseas investments to attract tourists are paying off.

“When the National Football League chose us--when other major events chose us--those are all differentiators and a positive,” Molinari said. “Certainly, being chosen as one of the top 50 destinations in the World speaks to how far we’ve come and how far we’re going.”

“You don’t have to be from Detroit to appreciate Detroit,” Earka said.

The city is back on top, and we’re down here partying with you,” said Detroiter Jonathan Maxwell.

The company that Detroit is keeping on the Time Magazine list says a lot.