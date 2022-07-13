70º

LIVE

Local News

Mummified remains of woman still unidentified 17 years after Detroit police found her in vacant home

Police believe someone pulled her body into the home

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Wabash Street, Body Found, Michigan Cold Cases, Cold Cases, Unidentified
Detroit Jane Doe July 15, 2005. (NamUs)

DETROIT – The mummified remains of a woman were recovered from an abandoned home in Detroit 17 years ago. She still hasn’t been identified.

Police found her badly decomposed inside a vacant home on July 15, 2005 in a home in the 4300 block of Wabash Street in Detroit.

She didn’t have any clothes on and police believe someone pulled her body into the abandoned house.

Her finger and toe nails were well cared for and it appeared she had a slender build. She had short, reddish hair that may have been graying.

Fingerprints and DNA are not available but dental records are. She had poor oral hygiene and had many teeth missing.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800.

DetailsJane Doe
Date FoundJuly 15, 2005
Estimated Age35-50
Height5′3′'
HairBrown

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter