72º

Local News

What to know about common patterns experts are seeing in mass shootings

Sandra Ali, Anchor/Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Mass Shooting, Shootings, Uvalde, Uvalde Shooting, Oxford, Oxford Shooting, Highland Park Shooting, Mental Health, Rose Moten, Clay Cranford

Experts are researching the similarities of recent massacres and the patterns they can learn from.

Mental health expert Dr. Rose Moten notes that early childhood trauma, violence in the home, and bullying can play a significant part in driving someone to violence.

Researchers say that the best advice for anyone with children is to have an age-appropriate conversation about these shootings, so no one is left in the dark.

Watch the video above to learn what the mental health and child safety expert says are startling similarities that have been discovered.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter