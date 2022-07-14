74º

Man who killed Belleville resident in Canton road rage shooting arrested in Illinois, police say

Suspected shooter to face murder charge, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The person responsible for killing a Belleville resident during a road rage shooting that happened in broad daylight in Canton Township has been arrested in Illinois, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 5:18 p.m. June 10 along Haggerty Road between Palmer Road and Michigan Avenue, according to authorities.

Officials said they were called to the area after a traffic altercation led to gunfire. A 37-year-old Belleville man was shot multiple times and later died from his injuries, police said.

The shooter fled north on Haggery Road in a gray 2013-2017 Chevrolet Equinox, authorities said. A second vehicle linked to the incident was described as a newer-model white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Officials have confirmed that they arrested the man wanted for this murder on July 7 in Illinois. He will be extradited back to Michigan to face a murder charge, according to authorities.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.

