Man who killed Belleville resident in Canton road rage shooting arrested in Illinois, police say

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The person responsible for killing a Belleville resident during a road rage shooting that happened in broad daylight in Canton Township has been arrested in Illinois, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 5:18 p.m. June 10 along Haggerty Road between Palmer Road and Michigan Avenue, according to authorities.

Officials said they were called to the area after a traffic altercation led to gunfire. A 37-year-old Belleville man was shot multiple times and later died from his injuries, police said.

The shooter fled north on Haggery Road in a gray 2013-2017 Chevrolet Equinox, authorities said. A second vehicle linked to the incident was described as a newer-model white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Officials have confirmed that they arrested the man wanted for this murder on July 7 in Illinois. He will be extradited back to Michigan to face a murder charge, according to authorities.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.