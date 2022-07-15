45-year-old worker dies after being pinned under wood chipper in Troy, police say

The scene where a worker got pinned underneath a wood chipper on July 14, 2022, in Troy.

TROY, Mich. – A 45-year-old worker has died after he got pinned under a wood chipper Thursday in Troy, police said.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Thursday (July 14) in the area of West Maple and Coolidge roads, according to authorities.

Two men were working on a wood chipper when one of them got pinned underneath it, officials said. The machine reportedly fell off of the jack and onto the man.

The machine was not turned on at the time, police said.

The 45-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital. Police confirmed Friday that he died from his injuries.