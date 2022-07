The scene of a July 15, 2022, fatal hit-and-run in Detroit.

DETROIT – A jogger was killed Friday when a driver struck him and sped off in Detroit, officials said.

The incident happened before 8 a.m. Friday (July 15) in the area of Woodward Avenue and West McNichols Road, according to authorities.

Police said the man was jogging when a driver in a maroon sedan struck him and fled the scene.

No additional information has been revealed.