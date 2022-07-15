Tailgating driver shoots man’s car after argument on Plymouth freeway

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A driver who was tailgating a man on the freeway in Plymouth fired at his car after they exchanged words, officials said.

The incident happened around 9:35 p.m. Thursday (July 14) on southbound M-39 near Ford Road, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police troopers said a man was driving home from work in Plymouth and got onto southbound M-39 from eastbound I-96. He noticed a vehicle tailgating him near Joy Road, police said.

The other vehicle pulled up next to him on the freeway, and the drivers exchanged words, according to officials. He told police that he sped up and heard a “bang.”

When the man exited at Michigan Avenue, the other driver continued south on M-39, authorities said. He stopped in Dearborn and noticed a bullet hole in his front passenger side door, according to police.

Troopers are still investigating the incident.