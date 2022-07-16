Community gathers for visitation of fallen Detroit police officer

Visitation took place on Saturday at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit for fallen police officer Loren Courts.

First responders and relatives paid their respects, as well as people who didn’t know him personally, but felt compelled to show up and honor Courts’ life.

“Police are very near and dear to my heart and I just wanted to pay my respects to the family,” said Carole Griffin.

Griffin said she didn’t have to know Courts for his tragedy to feel personal. Her late husband was also a police officer.

“You have that fear when they go to work every day,” Griffin said.

She lives just three minutes from where Courts was shot and killed in Detroit on July 6.

“I felt sad for the family, I felt sad for Detroit,” Griffin said.

On Saturday, she made it a point to be at his public viewing and had a message for the Courts family.

“People respect them and are praying for them, so many people,” Griffin said. “People who are from Detroit and are in other states called and contacted. This hurts and we hurt with them.”

Ad

Below are the dates and times for Courts’ viewing and funeral service.

Public Viewing

Date: July 16

Time: 12-8 p.m.

Date: July 17

Time: 3-9 p.m.

Funeral Service