Police looking for man who robbed Ann Arbor Chase Bank

Incident happened at 9:40 a.m.

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Chase bank suspect (Ann Arbor Police Department)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police are looking for a man who stole money from a Chase Bank Saturday morning.

According to officials, the man went to the Chase Bank located off East Stadium Boulevard at 9:40 a.m. and demanded money from the teller implying he was armed. Based on surveillance images, no weapons were seen, and officials stated that no one was injured.

The suspect wore a red and white button-up shirt, a yellow baseball cap and a black surgical mask. He left in a silver sedan.

If anyone has any information, call the Ann Arbor Police tip line at 734-996-3199 or the Ann Arbor FBI field office at 734-995-1310.

