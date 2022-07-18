Morning 4: Metro Detroit brothers sentenced in gift card fraud scheme -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

West Bloomfield brothers sentenced in $9.2 million gift card fraud scheme

Two brothers from West Bloomfield have been sentenced in connection with a $9.2 million fraud scheme centered on selling illegally obtained gift cards.

How Ricky Nelson’s jacket ended up in window of Downriver burger joint

A jacket that went missing from one of Ricky Nelson’s last shows made its way to the front window of Wyandotte burger joint Joe’s Hamburgers.

Mother suspected of kidnapping 6-year-old son a decade ago may have fled to Taiwan with boy

A Battle Creek boy believed to have been kidnapped by his mother 10 years ago is still missing. Authorities believe they may have traveled to Taiwan.

CDC: 13 confirmed monkeypox cases in Michigan

Confirmed monkeypox cases continue to increase across the U.S., including in Michigan.

As of July 15, Michigan had 13 confirmed cases of monkeypox, according to CDC data. The CDC does not track cases on the local level, so we’re not sure where every case was confirmed, but we do know there have been confirmed cases in Oakland County, Detroit and Kent County, according to Michigan’s health department.

Live @ 11:30 a.m.: Funeral service held for fallen Detroit police officer Loren Courts