Live stream: Funeral service held for fallen Detroit police officer Loren Courts

Service to begin around 11:30 a.m.

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Funeral service held for fallen Detroit officer Loren Courts

DETROIT – A funeral service will be held Monday for a fallen Detroit police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Detroit police officer Loren Courts, 40, was fatally shot on Wednesday, July 6, in the area of Joy Road and Marlowe Street on the city’s west side. Ehmani Mack Davis, 19, was identified as the gunman in this case, according to authorities. He was killed by Detroit officers who returned fire.

Courts was on the force for five years and worked in the 2nd Precinct Special Operations Cease Fire Unit. He is survived by his two children and his wife. He’s the son of a retired officer who was on Detroit’s force for 32 years.

Visitation was held over the weekend in Detroit, with many from the community showing up to pay their respects.

A funeral service will be held at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on Monday, with the service scheduled to start around 11:30 a.m. -- you can watch it live in the video player above.

Read more: Fallen Detroit officer followed his father into police work: ‘Simply loved his family’

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

