Tributes to fallen Detroit police officer continue at public viewing

The funeral for Loren Courts will be on Monday.

The pain left behind by the murder of Officer Loren Courts can easily been seen by all the loved ones he’s left behind.

“It’s just sad to know that we have another fallen Angel,” said Simone Smith, who came to pay her respects. “We need more people like him in the world. My heart is heavy.”

As people continue to make their way through the tragic aftermath of this shooting, hearts are still aching. For some, it even feels like their world is shaking.

“Lot of senseless violence going on and I’m sick of it personally,” Smith said. “I’m a friend of the aunt and this is tragic.”

Fellow officers like Jaimy McCree and even other first responders from the fire department all came to pay their respects at Greater Grace Baptist church.

“I didn’t know Officer Loren Courts, but just from being here for two days for the viewing, it’s been nothing but wonderful things about him,” McCree said.

There are still so many questions as to why this had to be the way his life ended.

“It’s a hard thing to take in — somebody who puts their life on the line and it’s unnecessarily taken,” said Wendell Butler. “I mean, what was the reason for that kid to even do that?”

Some are just choosing to focus on the good times rather than the latter.

“He was a great officer and he would be with the kids and the community,” said Barbara Epps. “He was a good guy.”

Car after car came through for the public viewing of Courts. His funeral tomorrow will be packed with even more people coming to say their final farewell.