Former Highland Park detective sentenced to 2 years for conspiring to distribute fentanyl-laced heroin

Detective has been with the Highland Park Police Department since 2011

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Michigan State Police. (WDIV)

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A former Highland Park police detective has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl-laced heroin.

Grosse Pointe resident Tiffany Lipkovitch, 47, was convicted of conspiring to distribute the controlled substance.

Lipkovitch has been a detective with the Highland Park Police Department since 2011.

Officials say federal agents recorded numerous calls and meetings that involved Lipkovitch and a confidential source, where she gave the source samples of the drugs.

