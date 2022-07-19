Former Highland Park detective sentenced to 2 years for conspiring to distribute fentanyl-laced heroin

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A former Highland Park police detective has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl-laced heroin.

Grosse Pointe resident Tiffany Lipkovitch, 47, was convicted of conspiring to distribute the controlled substance.

Lipkovitch has been a detective with the Highland Park Police Department since 2011.

Officials say federal agents recorded numerous calls and meetings that involved Lipkovitch and a confidential source, where she gave the source samples of the drugs.

United States Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement:

“This officer broke the law she swore to enforce by putting dangerous drugs like heroin and fentanyl on the streets of our community. This sentence should send a clear message to any officer who crosses the line and betrays his or her oath of office. If an officer engages in criminal conduct, our office will respond accordingly.” United States Attorney Dawn Ison

Special Agent in Charge James A. Tarasca, Detroit Division of the FBI, said:

