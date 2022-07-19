Former Highland Park detective sentenced to 2 years for conspiring to distribute fentanyl-laced heroin

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A former Highland Park police detective has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl-laced heroin.
Grosse Pointe resident Tiffany Lipkovitch, 47, was convicted of conspiring to distribute the controlled substance.
Lipkovitch has been a detective with the Highland Park Police Department since 2011.
Officials say federal agents recorded numerous calls and meetings that involved Lipkovitch and a confidential source, where she gave the source samples of the drugs.
