Tips for keeping your air conditioner running smoothly as Metro Detroit faces dangerous heat

Temperatures are rising so Local 4 brought in an expert to explore ways to keep your air conditioner running smoothly.

Metro Detroit is still under an air quality alert and temperatures are expected to continue to rise throughout the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday it will be hot and humid with very difficult breathing air for some. The sun will warm things up quickly and that’s when you’ll want your air conditioning unit running smoothly.

According to the Department of Energy, 78 degrees is the sweet spot for air conditioners and comfort. If you raise the temperatures to 78 degrees you could save up to $20 a month.

If you have a window unit there are steps you can take to make sure it’s working properly. Every air conditioner has a filter and you need to make sure it’s clean. If it’s dirty you won’t get good airflow.

Another thing you can do is brush the coils inside the air conditioner to make sure it’s not dirty. There is another coil in the back that can get dirty, you can take a brush or hose and spray out the coil in the back.

You should clean your air conditioner at least once a season.

Watch the video above for the full report.