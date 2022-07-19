Metro Detroit weather: Air Quality Alert with highs in the 90s

DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning! It’s our second day in a row with an Air Quality Alert or Ozone Action Day on this Tuesday here in Metro Detroit. Not much relief from the heat overnight with temps in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees and mostly clear skies as you head out. The humidity has been creeping up and will continue to do so today and tomorrow. So, it will be hot, and humid with very difficult breathing air for some you. The real trouble begins after the sun comes up over the horizon and begins to warm us quickly.

Sunrise is at 6:14 a.m.

Air quality diminishes on days like today because we have sun, warm air, light winds, and stagnant pollution at the surface. The chemical reaction in that combination creates ozone levels which can cause harmful health effects. People and businesses should take action to reduce emissions of pollutants. Other than the universal sound of air conditioners running today, we won’t see or hear much with sun and clouds and highs near 90 degrees, and winds on the lighter side WSW 5-11mph. There’s enough humidity to kick the heat index or ‘feels like’ temps up five or more degrees or middle and upper 90s. Listen to your bodies and stay hydrated as our main concerns are for those who must work outside today. Our North Zone is included in a Marginal Risk for severe weather for storms moving in from the north later tonight. Be aware in The Thumb for a few storms capable of damaging winds and dangerous lightning with downpours later tonight.

Sunset is at 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday will be another scorching hot day with a steady and warming wind SW 10-20 gusting to 30mph. That wind will aid in warming us into the low 90s, and hopefully mixing the air enough to eliminate the Air Quality Alerts. Early afternoon temps will feel closer to triple digits creating that dangerous heat so don’t overdo it. Next, our concerns go from the steamy weather Wednesday to storms possible with a passing cold front late in the day. The Storm Prediction Center has Metro Detroit in a Marginal Risk for severe weather which is the weakest risk category. Still, eyes to the skies especially east side with storms firing in the heat of the day in a line moving northwest to southeast primarily 2pm to 7pm Wednesday possibly into the evening. Not everyone will see storms fire or get a free lawn watering, but we should all keep an eye to the skies late in the day tomorrow.

Thursday and Friday will still be quite hot, just not as humid. These look like classic beach or pool days if you’re thinking about making some fun and easy Summer plans. Highs will be near 90 degrees both Thursday and Friday with breezy conditions both days and manageable mugginess.

The weekend is showing signs of scattered showers both afternoons but neither appears to be a washout. Saturday will be warmer with more sun in the upper 80s, and Sunday will stay in the middle 80s with partly sunny skies and a spotty shower or two.

