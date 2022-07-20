88º

12-year-old Detroit girl failed to return home, police say

Thomas was last seen on July 18, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Missing Alaya Thomas (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on July 18 around 9:30 p.m.

Alaya Thomas was last seen at her home on the 19500 block of Alcoy Avenue.

Officials say that Thomas left her home without permission and failed to return home.

DetailsAlaya Thomas
Age12
Height5′0″
Weight110 lbs
HairBlack
EyesBrown
ClothesN/A

Anyone with information on where Thomas could be should call Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5901.

