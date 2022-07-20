12-year-old Detroit girl failed to return home, police say

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on July 18 around 9:30 p.m.

Alaya Thomas was last seen at her home on the 19500 block of Alcoy Avenue.

Officials say that Thomas left her home without permission and failed to return home.

Details Alaya Thomas Age 12 Height 5′0″ Weight 110 lbs Hair Black Eyes Brown Clothes N/A

Anyone with information on where Thomas could be should call Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5901.

