12-year-old Detroit girl failed to return home, police say

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on July 18 around 9:30 p.m.
Alaya Thomas was last seen at her home on the 19500 block of Alcoy Avenue.
Officials say that Thomas left her home without permission and failed to return home.
|Details
|Alaya Thomas
|Age
|12
|Height
|5′0″
|Weight
|110 lbs
|Hair
|Black
|Eyes
|Brown
|Clothes
|N/A
Anyone with information on where Thomas could be should call Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5901.
Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage