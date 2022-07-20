88º

Detroit man missing since the beginning of July, police say

Campbell was last seen on July 1, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Missing RaJuan Campbell (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 25-year-old man who was last seen on July 1 around 9:55 p.m.

RaJuan Campbell was last seen at his family member’s house located in the 12000 block of Birwood Street.

Officials say that Campbell left the location and did not return.

DetailsRaJuan Campbell
Age25
Height5′11″
Weight151 lbs
HairLight brown afro and black beard
EyesBrown
ClothesBlack ‘Detroit Pistons’ shirt, black pants and white and red ‘Jordan’ sneakers.

Anyone with information on where Campbell could be should call Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5201.

