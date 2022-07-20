Detroit man missing since the beginning of July, police say

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 25-year-old man who was last seen on July 1 around 9:55 p.m.
RaJuan Campbell was last seen at his family member’s house located in the 12000 block of Birwood Street.
Officials say that Campbell left the location and did not return.
|Details
|RaJuan Campbell
|Age
|25
|Height
|5′11″
|Weight
|151 lbs
|Hair
|Light brown afro and black beard
|Eyes
|Brown
|Clothes
|Black ‘Detroit Pistons’ shirt, black pants and white and red ‘Jordan’ sneakers.
Anyone with information on where Campbell could be should call Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5201.
