Detroit man missing since the beginning of July, police say

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 25-year-old man who was last seen on July 1 around 9:55 p.m.

RaJuan Campbell was last seen at his family member’s house located in the 12000 block of Birwood Street.

Officials say that Campbell left the location and did not return.

Details RaJuan Campbell Age 25 Height 5′11″ Weight 151 lbs Hair Light brown afro and black beard Eyes Brown Clothes Black ‘Detroit Pistons’ shirt, black pants and white and red ‘Jordan’ sneakers.

Anyone with information on where Campbell could be should call Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5201.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage