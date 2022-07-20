Live stream: President Joe Biden addresses climate crisis as millions face dangerous heat wave

President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on how his administration will address the climate crisis and work towards a clean energy future on Wednesday

President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on how his administration will address the climate crisis and work towards a clean energy future on Wednesday.

Biden is expected to speak at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday (July 20)

He is making the remarks during a visit to Massachusetts. The remarks come as more than 100 million in the United States face excessive warnings or heat advisories.

According to the National Weather Service, dangerous and record-breaking heat is forecasted across much of the south-central United States. It’s expected to linger through much of this week.

In total, more than 100 million people are currently within heat-related warnings and advisories. In Metro Detroit, the air is thick and temperatures are expected to remain high the rest of this week.

Read: Tracking potential for severe storms in Metro Detroit; downpours, wind, hail, tornado possible

Ad

Watch the live stream at 2:45 p.m. via the embedded video below or the video player above.

(Don’t see the embed? Click here.)