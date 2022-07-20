83º

Man shot and killed in Southfield apartment home invasion, officials say

Police say they have taken the person responsible for the shooting into custody

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Officials say a man was shot and killed in a Southfield apartment home invasion.

The incident happened Tuesday (July 19) night around 6:53 p.m. at the Franklin Hills Apartments, police say.

Officials say that the victim was a 35-year-old resident of Inkster who was known to the residents living in the apartment.

Police say they have taken the person responsible for the shooting into custody.

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

