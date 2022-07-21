Police: Man killed after entering Southfield apartment through window was ex-boyfriend of resident

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police have released more details about a deadly shooting at a Southfield apartment complex.

A woman and her boyfriend were at her Franklin Hills apartment when her ex-boyfriend, a 35-year-old Inkster man, entered through a window at 6:53 p.m. on Tuesday (July 19).

When the ex-boyfriend got inside the apartment, he entered a room where the couple was and the new boyfriend shot at him several times.

The ex-boyfriend, who was unarmed, was struck and rushed to a hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The new boyfriend was taken into custody.

Police said a 6-year-old and 11-year-old child were in the apartment at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

The case was forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for them to determine if charges will be filed.

The new boyfriend has been released from custody.

Original: Man shot and killed in Southfield apartment home invasion, officials say