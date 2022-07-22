I-94 closes in Detroit as Second Avenue Bridge moves into place

It’s moving day for the five million pounds of the new skeleton of the 2nd Street Bridge.

It will be Michigan’s first network-tied arch bridge, and it will be slid into place over seven days.

“We understand the inconvenience,” said MDOT spokesman Rob Morosi. “We really do. We really thought long and hard about this, but the fact of the matter is you cannot move this bridge with live traffic underneath.”

Starting at 4 a.m. on July 22, I-94 under the bridge will be closed in both directions between the Lodge Freeway and I-75 for seven days.

Engineers have been working on the structure, which is currently perched near a Wayne State University parking garage, just waiting for its move.

Morosi says a little will be slid into place each day.

Seen in the video player above is just the skeleton, and once it’s in place, there will likely be some further road closures while the driving surface is applied.

The new bridge will have two lanes for traffic, a bike lane, and a pedestrian sidewalk, and it is expected to be ready for traffic before the snow flies.