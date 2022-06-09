Bridge construction to close I-94 next month in Downtown Detroit

It’s a project that’s expected to shut down I-94 for a whole week in July as crews will be building a new bridge on I-94 at Second Avenue in Downtown Detroit. The new bridge will be Michigan’s first network tied-arch bridge. At five million pounds and 245 feet long, you will be looking at the first of its kind tied-arch bridge in the entire state.

The city will be rolling the bridge with a sophisticated multi-axle rolling platform from the staging area near Wayne States campus to I-94.

Here’s where the closures come in.

The bridge is expected to slide into place starting Sunday, July 10, but for that to happen, the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 will have to close between I-75 and John C. Lodge Freeway.

The first closure will last seven days, followed by a second five-day closure.

The bridge boasts plenty of room for everyone as drivers will have one lane in each direction, with pedestrians and bikers will also have their own eight-and nine-foot lanes.

Once opened, it will connect neighborhoods to the north and south of Second Avenue.

It will definitely be an upgrade from the original overpass, which was built back in 1954.

Next Thursday (June 16), MDOT will be hosting a virtual open house to discuss the project more.