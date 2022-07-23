Troy clerk’s office offers drive-thru services to help voters

The Troy clerk’s office offers a drive-thru to be more convenient for those not wanting to leave their car.

TROY, Mich. – Troy residents can apply for absentee ballots, drop off absentee ballots and fill out ballots without leaving their car.

“Anytime someone has questions about the legitimacy of an election and what happens behind the scenes, the very first thing we say is that if you have any questions on how an election is run, sign up to be an election worker,” said Troy City Clerk Aileen Dickson. “See the training that goes into it and all the checks and balances we have in place. And sometimes that’s enough to make people change their mind, and a lot of times those become the best election workers.”

