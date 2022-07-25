78º

Craig Monroe’s classic car stolen from Troy garage, police say

Classic Chevelle stolen from Detroit Tigers broadcaster

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Former Detroit Tigers player Willie Horton, left, presents another former Tiger, Craig Monroe, with the Detroit Tigers Willie Horton African American Legacy Award before a game against the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 11, 2019, in Detroit. (Duane Burleson, The Associated Press 2019)

TROY, Mich.Detroit Tigers broadcaster Craig Monroe had a classic car stolen from his garage in Troy over the weekend, officials said.

Police said the classic Chevelle was taken Saturday night (July 23) from Monroe’s home in Troy.

Officers in Troy and the surrounding communities issued a “be on the lookout” for the 1970 Chevelle Coupe SS. The car is silver with a white leather interior, according to authorities.

Monroe is a Tigers analyst for Bally Sports Detroit. He handles pregame and post-game analysis, as well as intermittent in-game broadcasting duties.

Monroe also spent six seasons as a member of the Tigers from 2002-2007, hitting 101 home runs and 130 doubles while posting a .754 OPS over that span. He hit 28 home runs and 35 doubles during the magical 2006 season that ended with a World Series appearance.

