78º

Local News

Detroit police searching for missing 51-year-old man

Barnes was last seen on July 19, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit Police Department, Detroit Police, Detroit, DPD, Missing In Michigan, Missing Detroit Man, Missing Man, Archdale Street, Archdale, Kevin Barnes
Missing Kevin Barnes (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 51-year-old man who was last seen on July 19, 2022.

The family of Kevin Barnes told Detroit police that they have not been able to contact him and he has not shown up to his job.

Barnes was last seen on the 15800 block of Archdale Street. He drives a Silver 2012 Ford Focus.

DetailsKevin Barnes
Age51
Height5′9′'
Weight325 lbs
HairBlack and gray/black goatee
EyesBrown
ClothesBlack t-shirt and jeans

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 8th precinct at 313-596-5840.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter