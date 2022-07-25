Detroit police searching for missing 51-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 51-year-old man who was last seen on July 19, 2022.

The family of Kevin Barnes told Detroit police that they have not been able to contact him and he has not shown up to his job.

Barnes was last seen on the 15800 block of Archdale Street. He drives a Silver 2012 Ford Focus.

Details Kevin Barnes Age 51 Height 5′9′' Weight 325 lbs Hair Black and gray/black goatee Eyes Brown Clothes Black t-shirt and jeans

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 8th precinct at 313-596-5840.

