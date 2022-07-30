Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers for July 29, 2022; jackpot over $1 billion

(Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – The Mega Millions jackpot climbed all the way to $1.28 billion after nobody claimed Tuesday night’s prize.

If a player wins the jackpot in Friday night’s drawing, it would be the largest Mega Millions jackpot won this year and the second-largest ever. The cash option for Tuesday’s jackpot is $747.2 million.

Here are the winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on July 29, 2022: 67-45-57-36-13

Mega Ball: 14

Megaplier: 2x

How to play Mega Millions lottery?

Drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday.

It costs $2 for a ticket and for an additional $1 you can add a “Megaplier” that will multiple non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in Michigan and 44 other states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased online through the Michigan Lottery and at various stores.

How many numbers do you have to match?

To win the jackpot you have to match all five numbers and the gold Mega Ball.

Mega Million match and winnings chart (MegaMillions via website)

