Detroit police: 11 ‘strategically placed’ guns found in home of man who shot 8, killed 2 over parking

DETROIT – Detroit police said they found 11 “strategically placed” weapons throughout the home of a neighbor who shot eight people, killing two, because of the way cars were parked for a birthday party across the street.

The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. Sunday (July 31) in the 11600 block of Coyle Street, near Plymouth Road on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

Detroit police Chief James White said a man in his 30s got upset about the way people had parked their vehicles for a birthday party at the home directly across the street.

“This was a birthday party where people were parked all around the home, and our suspect became upset by where the vehicles were placed,” White said. “My understanding is that perhaps one of the vehicles was blocking the driveway.”

The parking situation sparked a dispute that ultimately led to the man firing multiple shots from what officials called a “high-powered rifle.” Gunshots were fired from both the first and second floors of the home, authorities said.

Eight people were struck by gunfire, police said. Andre Willis, Jr., 38, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 39-year-old woman died from her injuries Monday, according to officials.

The other six people are recovering from their injuries, White said. One person is in critical condition, and some others are in serious condition, he said.

Most of the gunshot victims are in their 30s, but one 19-year-old was shot, Detroit police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said.

“Instead of contacting the police department, instead of notifying the NPOs, which we have to handle such matters, he decided to take matters into his own hands, engaging them, and ultimately shooting up the home, striking our eight victims, and again, two of them are sadly deceased,” White said.

Police said officers entered the suspected shooter’s home, and he was inside in the dark. He has a military background and had placed weapons around the home so he could access them if engaged, White said.

Once police identified the man and made contact with him, he gave himself up and was taken into custody without incident, according to authorities.

Police said they recovered 11 weapons from strategic locations throughout the home.

“Eleven weapons were strategically placed throughout the home, so as he moved through the home, he would have access to these weapons,” White said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case, and police said they expect a charging decision soon.

