2nd person dies after 8 shot during dispute over blocked driveway at Detroit party

DETROIT – A second person has died after eight people were shot in Detroit early Sunday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened near Coyle Street and Plymouth Road on Detroit’s west side. Police said there was an argument about someone blocking a driveway during a party and a neighbor opened fire.

Andre Willis, Jr., 38, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim died Monday.

Police said some of the victims tried driving themselves to a hospital, but crashed into a nearby building.

“He just random came out and started shooting across the street,” a witness, who lives nearby, said. “They weren’t bothering nobody, you know, and then about 2 a.m., 2:30 a.m., the guy right here come out and just started shooting.”

The witness said the gunman shot 20 to 30 times, reloaded his weapon and then started shooting again.

Police confirm that the suspected shooter is in custody.

Willis leaves behind two daughters. His family released the following statement to Local 4:

“He did not deserve this. He was a hard worker that was always working towards new goals and loving being a devoted father. He was full of life and positivity. He was always available. He loved to uplift and support his friends and family in whatever capacity they needed. We ask for continued prayers for his daughters.”

Detroit police Chief James White is expected to address gun violence at 1 p.m. Monday.

